KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 26, 2023

Today is the 4th grade Seeds of Discovery Field Trip at the Warm Springs K8

The Senior Lunch today is slow-roasted beef, mashed potatoes & roasted cauliflower. Meals are noon to 1 and are served sit down style at the Senior Center. Delivery is provided on a case-by-case basis to individuals who are homebound and/or live in outlying areas.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the reservation boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The Madras Saturday Market is tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras 9am – 2pm.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 23rd thru the 25th at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Warm Springs Community Center. If you have questions about vending or powwow information, contact Gorkey Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Louise Katchia. For parade details contact Ramona Baez. There will also be a Stick Game Tournament, Rodeo, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament, Endurance Race and Powwow Specials. (CONTACT INFO Gorkey (Chair) 541-325-2968. Vending – Sharon 541-295-6046 + Louise 541-460-0224. Parade – Ramona 541-460-0077. Stick Game – Vanessa 541-460-0105. Rodeo – Alfredine 541-460-3257. Softball/Baseball – Stacey 541-460-0882)

Hunter Noack and his “In a Landscape” concert series will be in Warm Springs on June 3rd. The Classical Music Concert is sold out, but there are tickets reserved for Warm Springs Tribal Members so if you want to go to the show – contact Dustin Seyler or call 541-553-3148.

Registrations are being accepted for a Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop June 5-10 at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will require a commitment of 5-evenings plus a Saturday. Participants will need to have basic skills with a sewing machine and hand stitching. Space will be limited and selections will be made through a drawing of all who register. The deadline is Tuesday May 30th. Register by emailing liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or calling 541-553-3331, extension 401. Please leave your phone number and permission to receive texts when registering.

The Warm Springs K-8 spring music concerts are coming up. Wednesday May 31st at 1:30 is the concert for grades three through five. Kindergarten, first and second grades will have their concert on Friday June 2nd at 1:30. Families are welcome to attend.