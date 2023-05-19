KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 19, 2023

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is today. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

Johnson O’Malley Committee requests for spring student extracurricular allowances are being accepted through 5pm today. This funding is for 509-J and Wasco County students, Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office.

The Cascades East Transit Route 20, Madras to Warm Springs – 10:05 am to 11:44 am afternoon run is temporarily suspended this week due to driver shortages. It will resume on Monday next week.

The Senior Lunch today is black bean chili. Meals are noon to 1 and are served sit down style at the Senior Center. Delivery is provided on a case-by-case basis to individuals who are homebound and/or live in outlying areas.

The Madras Saturday Market is tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras 9am – 2pm. For more information – contact the Madras/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is inviting the community to a presentation tomorrow from 11am until 2pm at the Community Center Social Hall. They will be talking about Plant medicine with speaker Maria Givens who is a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member. Snacks with Native ingredients will be offered. The event is free and you can learn more at event bright dot com ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-medicine-keynote-speaker-event-tickets-637652133697)

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for next Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at neighbor impact dot org, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

The BIA and BIE Youth Indian Police Academy is accepting applications from 9-12 grade students. It will be held at the end of June at Riverside Indian School and offered free of charge. The deadline to apply is today. Request an application by calling 405-638-4413 or email Micah.Ware@bia.gov.