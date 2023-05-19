Native Plants Presentation at Warm Springs Community Center

There is a presentation tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall featuring Maria Givens about the use of Native Plants.

She is an enrolled member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in northern Idaho and cofounder of Tahoma Peak Solutions. She has a master’s degree in sustainable food systems from the University of Colorado Boulder and a bachelor’s degree in political science and American Indian studies from the University of Washington. She was a contestant on the TV show “The Great Ameican Recipe” season 2.

Givens goes fishing and berry picking with her mother in the Idaho mountains and supports food sovereignty for the Columbia River tribes. For Givens, food is vital in uniting her community and as a means of continuing to practice her culture. Her signature recipe is Wood-Fired Salmon with Huckleberry Sauce cooked Coeur d’Alene style over bedsprings and an open fire.

Tomorrow’s presentation is from 11am until noon but folks can drop by until 2pm. Snacks with Native ingredients will be offered.