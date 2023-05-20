KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 21, 2023

Off Season Sports Training is this afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Join the Madras High School Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at the High School on Friday June 2nd. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is back this June. Wednesday June 21st is the annual health fair at the Warm Springs Community Center. The 22nd the Museum at Warm Springs will open their 30th anniversary exhibit. The Powwow kicks off June 23rd and runs through Sunday June 25th. There will be a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade on Saturday morning, a Rodeo, a Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on Tuesday June 13th on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

Weekly thru May KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at Oregon Student Aid dot GOV (https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/).

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppach@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

The USDA Census of Agriculture provides comprehensive, impartial data for every county and tribe in the Northwest. The data will inform decisions that will help shape the future of American agriculture for the next five or six years. Individual data is held strictly confidential by law. Data collection ends May 31st. Make sure your farm or ranch counts. Respond online at Ag Counts dot U S D A dot GOV https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html or call (800)435-5883 for assistance.