KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 29, 2023

Today is the Memorial Day Holiday and there is no school and Tribal Offices are closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation is off today and will pick up all Monday routes on Tuesday.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

Pi-Ume-Sha weekend, June 24 & 25, there will be memorial baseball and softball tournaments – the Fox Leonard Baseball Tourney and Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament – in Warm Springs. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppach@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have camp crew training tomorrow from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

Registrations are being accepted for a Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop June 5-10 at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will require a commitment of 5-evenings plus a Saturday. Participants will need to have basic skills with a sewing machine and hand stitching. Space will be limited and selections will be made through a drawing of all who register. The deadline is Tuesday May 30th. Register by emailing liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or calling 541-553-3331, extension 401. Please leave your phone number and permission to receive texts when registering.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is now open. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts Wednesday June 14th and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.

The annual Tribal Member Horse Sale is on Sunday June 4th at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Horses Facebook page.

Spring Music Concerts are coming up this week at the Warm Springs K8. Wednesday is the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade concert, Thursday’s the middle school concert and the Kinder, 1st & 2nd grades have their concert Friday. Concerts start at 1:30 in the K8 gym and families are welcome.