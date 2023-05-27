KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 28, 2023

The Sri Ponya Sports Agility Camp with John Charles is at the Old Warm Springs Elementary today. Next week will be the last camp Elementary & Middle School camp starts at 1pm and teens are at 3pm.

Tomorrow is the Memorial Day Holiday and there is no school and Tribal Offices will be closed. Warm Springs Sanitation will be off tomorrow and will pick up all Monday routes on Tuesday.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament through Wednesday, May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith at jansmith1946@icloud.com.

The USDA Census of Agriculture provides comprehensive, impartial data for every county and tribe in the Northwest. The data will inform decisions that will help shape the future of American agriculture for the next five or six years. Individual data is held strictly confidential by law. Data collection ends May 31st. Make sure your farm or ranch counts. Respond online at https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html or call (800)435-5883 for assistance.

Hunter Noack and his “In a Landscape” concert series will be in Warm Springs on June 3rd. The Classical Music Concert is sold out. However there are tickets reserved for Warm Springs Tribal Members so if you want to go to the show – contact Dustin Seyler 541-553-3148.

Registrations are being accepted for a Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop June 5-10 at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will require a commitment of 5-evenings plus a Saturday. Participants will need to have basic skills with a sewing machine and hand stitching. Space will be limited and selections will be made through a drawing of all who register. The deadline is Tuesday May 30th. Register by emailing liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or calling 541-553-3331, extension 401. Please leave your phone number and permission to receive texts when registering.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Youth Work Program is accepting applications from tribal youth ages 14 to 24 for summer jobs. To learn about available job placements and apply call 541-553-3148 for information.

The Warm Springs K-8 spring music concerts are coming up. Wednesday May 31st at 1:30 is the concert for grades three through five. Kindergarten, first and second grades will have their concert on Friday June 2nd at 1:30. Families are welcome to attend.