KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 8, 2023

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

The Warm Springs K8 book fair opens today in the school library

Warm Springs Tribal Council has Branch Updates on the agenda this morning from: Natural Resources; Education; and Public Safety.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair tomorrow with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

Tomorrow is Madras Football Commitment Night for 8th graders who plan to play White Buff football next fall. It starts at 6:30pm in the Commons and will include a tour of the facilities, a photo shoot and signing of letters of intent to play.

A Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Honor Seniors Day is this Friday from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith jansmith1946@icloud.com

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is no longer taking applications for home repairs, back mortgage and utilities payments. They are working through requests and lining up contractors at this time.