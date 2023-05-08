WSNLL: Junior Baseball wins walkoff, MHS Buff Boys push for playoffs

In WSNLL action on Friday, the Junior Boys Trapezoids were in action as they hosted the 3rd Crook County team and they came away with a victory 6-5 as they struggled back from a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. They scored 2 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings and 1 in the 5th as they battled back and scored the walkoff run in the bottom of the 6th inning with 1 out on the board and a batter being walked with a passed ball and the runner scoring from 3rd to seal the victory.

the MHS Buff Boys Baseball is in action today as they host Crook County. In League action, they’ve split their series so far with a 11-6 victory and a 8-5 loss to the Cowboys, now they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win as they have two more games after today. The Lady Buffs will be in action the next 4 days with action today as they host Crook County with Varsity game time at 3pm. JV will get underway at 4:30pm.