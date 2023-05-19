KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 20, 2023

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is inviting the community to a presentation today from 11am until 2pm at the Community Center Social Hall. They will be talking about Plant medicine with speaker Maria Givens who is a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member. Snacks with Native ingredients will be offered. The event is free.

The Madras Saturday Market is today from 9am – 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Madras High school NASU is having a fundraiser today for their upcoming powwow. It’s a car wash, can drive, bake sale and Buffalo Stew sale from 11am – 2pm at the Community Center Parking Lot.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

An Agency District meeting on the Chieftainship Selection Process is scheduled for Monday May 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7.

The Knowledge Language Bowl at the Warm Springs K8 is on Tuesday May 23rd. Students

from each language class will compete. Parents are welcome to watch and to try and keep noise levels down, they are asking for only adults attend. Grades 5-12 are from 9am to noon and the kindergarten thru 4th grade students’ competition is from 1-2:30. Please check in at the front office. For more information contact Culture and Heritage Language Department. (541)553-3290

Warm Springs Fire Management will have camp crew training on Tuesday May 30th from 8am to 3pm. This is mandatory training for anyone wanting to work on camp crews this season. It’s open to applicants 16 and older. Training includes classes, drug tests, paperwork and walk tests. For more information call 541-553-1146.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is looking for food, arts and crafts vendors for the upcoming “In A Landscape” concert on Saturday evening, June 3. The concert will feature Classical pianist Hunter Noack playing a nine-foot Steinway grand piano for

the outdoor concert. The WSCAT will provide the tables, chairs and canopies at the event for the vendors. This is only for Warm Springs tribal member vendors, and there is no fee. Application forms are available at the Action Team office on campus. Contact Dustin Seyler if you have any questions (dustin@wscat.org)

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website Family Access Network dot ORG. (https://familyaccessnetwork.org/)

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is no longer taking applications for home repairs, back mortgage and utilities payments. They are working through requests and lining up contractors at this time.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes June 2nd.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.