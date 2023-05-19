WS OSU Extension for June 2023

You can learn a lot about the basics of Asparagus with this month’s Food Hero from the Warm Springs OSU Extension Service. Asparagus is an excellent source of Vitamin K which helps build strong bones.

Look for stalks that are firm with tightly closed tips. Color can be bright green, creamy white or even purple.

Check out this Food Hero Asparagus Monthly

This is also a good time to take advantage of that fresh asparagus in trying new recipes. For the recipe card to make “Spring Fling Vegetable Chowder” Click HERE

With gardens now producing you should check your canning equipment and brush up on the process for preserving your vegetables

Canning Vegetables Guide

And a little zestier way to preserve those garden grown veggies is to pickling them. Pickling Vegetables Guide

Remember too that if you don’t have vegetables in the garden – watch for them to be in season and purchase a batch of locally grown produce and you can preserve that.