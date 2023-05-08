KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 9, 2023

Senior Lunch is Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 at the Senior Center. Today’s meal is meatloaf, mashed cauliflower & roasted carrots.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair today with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

It’s Madras Football Commitment Night for 8th graders who plan to play White Buff football next fall. It starts at 6:30pm in the Commons and will include a tour of the facilities, a photo shoot and signing of letters of intent to play.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Employee Appreciation Committee will have a silent auction of Mother’s Day gift baskets, to benefit the employee functions held throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to bid. It’s tomorrow 9am-3:30pm in the Pod A lobby. Payments can be made by cash or Cash App.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow during lunch at noon for a half hour.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting today at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Central Oregon Community College’s annual Salmon Bake, an event coordinated by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Bend campus’s athletic field. This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Honor Seniors Day is this Friday from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. The entry fee is $20 and covers a free disc, lunch, and entries to mini games happening within the tournament. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. The first 3 students from the Warm Springs K8 in 4th- or 5th grade to register will receive 2 free starter discs and a carrying bag. Mrs. Raymond will also be available for coaching at the K8 May 12th until June 24th – on Fridays from 3 to 5 PM (except May 19th & 26th) and Saturdays from 9 AM until 11 AM. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha celebration is scheduled for June 23-25 in Warm Springs. The Committee is looking for volunteers to help with cutting and peeling new tipi poles as soon as possible. There are various ways you can volunteer to help during the powwow and folks are encouraged to reach out to Committee Members to find out how they can help. They are also still seeking queen candidates for the powwow. Learn more by talking to Gorky Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Cyrille Mitchell.