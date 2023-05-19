Warm Springs OSU Extension May 2023 News

Broccoli and Food Preservation ahead of County Fairs is the focus on this month’s Warm Springs OSU Extension food education efforts.

There are a variety of this vegetable – Broccoli (which is the most common), Chinese Broccoli, Broccolini and Broccoflower.

It’s best to refrigerate broccoli in a loose bag with airflow. For best quality, use within a week.

Broccoli Monthly

Broccoli can be served raw or cooked. Beef and Broccoli is a yummy dish to try!

Beefand & Broccoli Recipe

As gardens and fruit trees start producing – a review of the process for drying fruits and vegetables is a good idea.

Preservation with Drying

And if you are interested in entering some of your preserved items at your local county fair – HERE is a guide for Judging Preserved Foods at the Fair.