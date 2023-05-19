Uncategorized

Warm Springs OSU Extension May 2023 News

Broccoli and Food Preservation ahead of County Fairs is the focus on this month’s Warm Springs OSU Extension food education efforts.

There are a variety of this vegetable – Broccoli (which is the most common), Chinese Broccoli, Broccolini and Broccoflower.

It’s best to refrigerate broccoli in a loose bag with airflow.  For best quality, use within a week.

Broccoli Monthly

Broccoli can be served raw or cooked.   Beef and Broccoli is a yummy dish to try!

Beefand & Broccoli Recipe

As gardens and fruit trees start producing – a review of the process for drying fruits and vegetables is a good idea.

Preservation with Drying

And if you are interested in entering some of your preserved items at your local county fair – HERE is a guide for Judging Preserved Foods at the Fair.

 

 

