The Warm Springs Canoe Family Nchi Wanapum and Portland All-Nations Canoe Family are hosting a gathering this weekend ahead of next month’s annual Canoe Journey. A Weekend All About Canoe Journey & Family is taking place at Pelton Park Marina & Campground Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. The 2023 Canoe Journey is July 15 to August 7.

A Weekend All About Canoe Journey Schedule