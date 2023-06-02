KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 3, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The annual Tribal Member Horse Sale is tomorrow at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Horses Facebook page.

The Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is on Tuesday June 6th from 4-6pm. Students and families are invited to attend. K thru 5 students can work on egg drop containers. There will be science experiments for all ages. And, the 7th and 8th grade science fair will be on display. Dinner will be provided.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Applications are being accepted for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Southern Oregon University. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Pi-Ume-Sha weekend, June 24 & 25, there will be memorial baseball and softball tournaments – the Fox Leonard Baseball Tourney and Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament – in Warm Springs. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden. The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building. Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot. Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff. It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.