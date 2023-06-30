KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 1, 2023

A 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is today. There’s a parade at 11am and bbq at noon at the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

The Barlow Gate Grange in Wamic will have a big country-style breakfast sale today and tomorrow from 7:30am until 11am. The Grange is a non-profit that serves folks in South Wasco County and this is its one and only big fundraiser of the year. All veterans will receive a half-price discount. It’s located at 56960 Wamic Market Road.

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Join KWSO for a live broadcast of the Waterfront Blues Festival from Portland today thru the 4th of July from noon until 10 each day, brought to you by Oregon Community Media with KBOO.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Recreation is putting on a 5k Fun Run and the annual Parade on the 4th of July. Pre-register for the fun run now at the Rec office. The parade’s theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

Madras High School Youth Cheer Camp will be held July 5th and 6th 10am to noon in high school’s main gym. The cost is $40. To register or for more information email madraselitecheer@gmail.com.