KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 12, 2023

Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten classes are handing out certificates and having a popsicle social this morning at 10:10.

The End of Year Awards Assemblies at the K8 will take place today. 9:45 to 10:25am is the 6 th -8 th Grade Assembly; 10:40-11:25 will be the 3 rd -5 th grades’ assembly and Kinder thru 2 nd grade is at noon. There will also be a special awards assembly for 8th-grade promotion at the end of the day beginning at 1:30 pm in the school gym. Immediately following will be a short reception with cake for 8th graders and their families.

grade promotion car parade is this afternoon from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8 grade students. And, the End of School Year Powwow is tomorrow – the last day of school – on the K8 football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

The Tribal Council is in session today. On their morning agenda – an audit presentation with Isaac George; and Updates on the Water Treatment Plant and the Transfer Station by Chico Holliday. This afternoon, Traditional Food Program/OSU presented by Rosanna Sanders.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

There will be a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance this Thursday on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

Papalaxsimisha’s Craft Circle meets today at the Simnasho Longhouse. This week they’ll working on regalia repairing and unfinished projects. Dinner is provided from 5:30-6:30, and crafts begin at 6. Supplies are provided.

The Madras High School football program is putting on Youth Camps at Madras High School June 26th & 27th and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on June 28th & 29th. Camps are open to 3rd thru 8th graders and will be from 4-6pm. Each two-day camp costs $30. To sign up for one or both camps, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. Discounted pre-registration is open through tomorrow – learn more by contacting the school office. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.