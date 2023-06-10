KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 11, 2023

Emergency Management located at the west end of the old school is open for water distribution for those affected by the Campus area water shutoff. They’re open 9am and 1pm.

The End of Year Awards Assemblies at the Warm Springs K8 will take place tomorrow. 9:45 to 10:25am is the 6th-8th Grade Assembly; 10:40-11:25 will be the 3rd-5th grades’ assembly and Kinder thru 2nd grade is at noon. There will also be a special awards assembly for 8th-grade promotion at the end of the day beginning at 1:30 pm in the school gym. Immediately following will be a short reception with cake for 8th graders and their families.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is tomorrow from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on the last day of school this Tuesday on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith jansmith1946@icloud.com

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is back this year. Wednesday June 21st is the annual health fair at the Warm Springs Community Center. The 22nd the Museum at Warm Springs will open their 30th anniversary exhibit. The Powwow kicks off June 23rd and runs through Sunday June 25th. There will be a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade on Saturday morning, a Rodeo, a Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are invited to an appreciation luncheon on Friday June 23rd 11am to 1pm at the Tribal Administration Building.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

Boarding School Orientation is coming up Friday June 23rd at 1pm and Saturday June 24th at 9am in the conference room at the Museum at Warm Springs. Students and families can meet representatives from Chemawa Indian School in Salem and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Boarding school applications are available at the Higher Education office and the deadline to submit them is July 31st.

LaPine Frontier Days is July 1st thru the 4th. They are seeking Warm Springs drummers, dancers, flute players, storytellers and vendors to be part of the celebration. If you are interested – contact Kat at 805-248-9413.