Redmond Police looking for assistance with deadly crash

Redmond Police are asking for assistance from the public about a hit and run crash Thursday June 8 at approximately 10:52 PM on the southbound side of Highway 97 near NW Larch Ave in Redmond.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle. Officers from the Redmond Police Department located the 61-year-old male motorcycle driver and provided first aid prior to him being transported to the hospital by Redmond Fire & Rescue. The victim later died due to the injuries sustained from the crash. They are asking anyone with any information that could be useful to the investigation. To contact the RPD non-emergency dispatch line. The initial investigation has tentatively identified the suspect vehicle as a late model Dodge Ram pickup.

If you have any information regarding this accident, please contact the Redmond Police Department through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.