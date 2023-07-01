KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 2, 2023

Join KWSO for a live broadcast of the Waterfront Blues Festival from Portland today thru the 4th of July from noon until 10 each day, brought to you by Oregon Community Media with KBOO.

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

The Barlow Gate Grange in Wamic will have a big country-style breakfast sale on Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd from 7:30am until 11am. The Grange is a non-profit that serves folks in South Wasco County and this is its one and only big fundraiser of the year. All veterans will receive a half-price discount. It’s located at 56960 Wamic Market Road.

A Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 will open at 6am Monday, July 3rd and close at 6pm Thursday, July 6th.

The Yakama Nation will hold the 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration on Thursday July 13th from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

Madras High School Youth Cheer Camp will be held July 5th and 6th 10am to noon in high school’s main gym. The cost is $40. To register or for more information email madraselitecheer@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have a technology resource fair on Wednesday July 12th. It will take place at the Community Center social hall from 11am until 3pm. Learn about the Grow with Google professional career certificates and VR training opportunities, Oregon Community Solar Program and ACP Program through Cricket Wireless.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

A retirement and farewell gathering for Pastor Rick Ribiero will be held on Sunday, July 9th from 11:30-1:30 in front of the Presbyterian Church. All are welcome. Pastor Rick has retired after 37 ½ years of service to the Warm Springs Community. There will be snacks and refreshments. Pastor Rick has requested no gifts please as they are already packed to leave.