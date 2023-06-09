KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 10, 2023

Public Utilities has issued a Temporary Water Shut-Off Notice for today 8am to 8pm for the Campus area, Miller Heights, Mecca Road, Teacher Row, Shitike Creek residents, the Jail, Fire & Safety, Warm Springs Market and Shell Gas Station. Emergency Management located at the west end of the old school will be distributing water on for those affected by the shutoff today and Sunday between 9am and 1pm.

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. Discounted pre-registration is open now through June 13th – learn more by contacting the school office. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

Pi-Ume-Sha weekend, June 24 & 25, there will be memorial baseball and softball tournaments – the Fox Leonard Baseball Tourney and Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament – in Warm Springs. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden. The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building. Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot. Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff. It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on Tuesday June 13th on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering June 23-25 in the Old School gym. Guest speakers are Genevieve Skidmore, Susan Chancellor and Harmony Klingenmeyer. Garland Brunoe is Master of Ceremonies. (FMI: Val Fuiava 541-977-7695; Urbana Manion 541-419-4821; Sue Harrison 541-556-2368)

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is now open. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts Wednesday June 14th and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.