Summer Acceleration Camp at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy

With the end of the school year coming next week – families who are looking for activities for their youth this summer should be aware of the Summer Acceleration Camp that will be held at the Warm Springs K8, operated by 21st Century Learning

Mike Holyan is the 21st Century Learning Site Coordinator for the K8 Academy.

Summer Acceleration Camp is for Kindergarten through 8th grade students. It will run July 31-August 18 Monday to Friday. Kindergarten goes from 9am until 12:30. Grades 1-8 is from 9am until 3pm.

Kindergarten thru 8th grade students need to be registered in the 509J school district. Families do need to sign up for the Summer Acceleration Camp and you can do so online. Transportation is available for students who live more than a mile from the K8.