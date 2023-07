This weekend ahead of Huckleberry Feast on Sunday – the Wiwnu pow wow will be held at HeHe Longhouse.

Friday, July 28, 2023 is kid’s night and Saturday, July 29, 2023 there will be adult categories.

The powwow is “In Honor of Our Elders” and will start around 7pm both evenings

All Drummers and Dancers, Volunteers and Contributors are welcome!