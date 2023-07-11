Boulder Fire burns SE of Mt. Hood

The Boulder Fire started on July 8th southeast of Mt. Hood on the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead.

As reported in the Forest Service News release, the fire is burning in dead and down debris located in steep, rugged terrain. Approximately 160 acres have burned and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Northwest incident Management Team 10, under the leadership of Incident Commander Alan Lawson, assumed command of the Boulder Fire at 6am this morning. Approximately 200 personnel are assigned to the fire in addition to 2 water scoopers and 4 helicopters. Boulder Lake Campground, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadows Campground, Badger Lake campground, Camp Windy and Post Camp campground are under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation.

Evacuation information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff's Office on their Facebook Page

