July Food Tips from Warm Springs OSU Extension

It’s summertime and with fresh fruit and vegetables available, Warm Springs OSU Extension encourages you to try some new things out.

A great way to stretch cherry season is to preserve them for future use. Check out these Instructions:. Preserving Cherries

Not just cherries can be preserved but all kinds of fruit can be. Chutney is a yummy addition to meals – and a great way to test out different flavors with different foods. Another excellent addition to a meal is fruit pickles. Fruit Pickles & Chutney

Watermelon season means delicious fresh watermelon – HERE are the basics you need to know.

There are lots of ways to enjoy Watermelon. Here’s a recipe for watermelon with Lime and Chili Powder.

Watermelon Recipe with Lime & Chili Power Try it today!