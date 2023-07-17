Event Flyers

July Food Tips from Warm Springs OSU Extension

Posted on by sue.matters
It’s summertime and with fresh fruit and vegetables available, Warm Springs OSU Extension encourages you to try some new things out.

A great way to stretch cherry season is to preserve them for future use.  Check out these Instructions:. Preserving Cherries 

Not just cherries can be preserved but all kinds of fruit can be.  Chutney is a yummy addition to meals – and a great way to test out different flavors with different foods.  Another excellent addition to a meal is fruit pickles.  Fruit Pickles & Chutney

Watermelon season means delicious fresh watermelon – HERE are the basics you need to know.

There are lots of ways to enjoy Watermelon.  Here’s a recipe for watermelon with Lime and Chili Powder.

Watermelon Recipe with Lime & Chili Power  Try it today!

