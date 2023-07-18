KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 19, 2023

Tribal Council will meet this morning. On their agenda: ECE Update and Dog Issues.

Senior lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the menu – stuffed pork chops.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

The BIA Roads Department is doing road work on Highway 3 from the Sunnyside turn off to Kah-Nee-Ta Bridge this week. Please remember to slow down in their work zone.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting Career Day providing opportunities to learn about different types of careers in the Warm Springs community today from 1-3:00 in the Community Center social hall.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is happening today through Saturday in Madras. Entry into the fair and parking are free. Today is Honoring Veterans Day at the fair and there’s a breakfast for veterans this morning at 8. Exhibits open at 11am and carnival rides at 2 this afternoon. There will be live music each evening. Tonight it’s The Substitutes at 8. The fair closes at 11. The NPRA Pro Rodeo is Friday & Saturday at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a field trip to Bullwinkle’s in Wilsonville tomorrow. They will depart at 8:30am and return around 6. The cost for an unlimited pass is $43 per person. Youth should bring lunch, pass and spending money and wear good walking shoes.

Warm Springs Extension Service will go on a Berry Fruit Loop Tour on Monday, July 24th from 8-5. They invite folks to join them on the tour where they will visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available and you should let them know if you’ll be riding with them or driving your own vehicle. For more information call Sara Olson 541-553-3238. They also have a Jam and Pie Filling Preservation class planned for August 9th from noon to 2.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered July 25-27. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. To get signed up call 541-553-3148 or enail mallory@wscat.org.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is coming up Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

The Warm Springs Reservation current fire danger level is “very high.” Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have been updated. Zone 1 is Level 3, Zone 2 is Level 2 and Zone 3 is in IFPL Level 1. If you have any questions contact Warm Springs Fire Management.