July 2023 COVID-19 Update

Warm Springs Community Health Manager Katie Russell is sharing with the community – that COVID-19 cases continue. She says there is an increase in COVID-19 circulating in the community with more people calling the Health & Wellness Center with symptoms.

Most symptoms are not severe and no recent hospitalizations have been due to COVID-19, and that’s good news.

If you are symptomatic – please take a COVID-19 test. Tests are available at Emergency Management and also at the front desk at the Clinic.

If you do test positive or feel sick, Community Health recommends that you stay home. There are no specific isolation guidelines, but the main thing is that folks should stay home 24 hours after having a fever and that your symptoms are improving. Anyone testing position should plan on wearing a facemask for 10 days. And please be careful visiting anyone with chronic disease or whose health is fragile, if you have any symptoms or you feel sick or if you have tested positive for COVID-19. You might put that visit off until you’re feeling better.

Community Health is available to answer questions and help you manage any symptoms, by calling 541-553-2352.

If you would like to listen to Katie Russell’s COVID-19 Update – click the play button below.