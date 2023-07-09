KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 10, 2023

There is a basketball Camp and Vacation Bible School, hosted by the Warm Springs Baptist Church – today through Friday (7/10-7/14/23) at the old Elementary Gym from 9 until noon each day. You can call Shantae at 541-771-9724 for more information.

Enterprise Updates are on the agenda for the Warm Springs Tribal Council today. In the morning will be presentations from Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza; Power & Water; and Composite Products. This afternoon they will hear from the Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; and Credit Enterprise.

Summer meals for youth are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are also available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. No enrollment is required and meals are open to all kids and teens 18 and under.

Simnasho’s 20th Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment begins this evening. There’s a parade, lineup starts at 6, and it begins at 6:35 from the Longhouse to the powwow grounds. There’s a stick game tourney at 7:45. Tomorrow is the weenie roast at 6 and the powwow at 7. And, Wednesday is a potluck barbecue at 6 and powwow at 7.

There will also be a Hot Summer Nights’ Art Camp at the powwow grounds from 1-5pm Tuesday & Wednesday. Everyone is welcome to join. Youth age 7 and younger will need to be accompanied by a parent. There are no fees, and painting materials are being provided. If you have any questions about the art camp call Nonie at 541-553-7014.

The Native Aspirations Coalition will meet today at noon to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is at the Community Center Social Hall.

The Branch of Natural Resources will be hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting this Wednesday 6-7:30-m at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They will cover the Reservation Game Inventories, Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports and Proposed Hunting Seasons. There will be a potluck meal.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class instructed by Eileen Spino. It will be held Monday thru Friday, July 17th-21st and the 24th-28th from 5:30 until 8:30pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated advanced weavers age 18 and older. Tools & supplies will be provided, but please bring some cornhusk ready for weaving. The registration deadline is this Thursday at 5pm and you should contact Elizabeth Woody by phone 541-553-3331, extension 401 or by email liz@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The 28th Annual High Desert Garden Tour presented by OSU Extension and Master Gardeners is coming up this Saturday, July 15th from 9 to 3:30. Explore 7 gardens in Bend and Tumalo on this self-guided tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased ONLINE. Youth 18 and under are free.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children who are in an abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply ONLINE or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.