KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 17, 2023

Here’s what is on the Tribal Council Agenda today: The Secretary-Treasurer will updates, the August agenda, travel delegations and draft resolutions, followed by a legislative update call this morning. In the afternoon will be enrollments, an update from Indian Health Service, Health & Human Services and Managed Care.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S will have a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall tomorrow from 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting Career Day providing opportunities to learn about different types of careers in the Warm Springs community. It’s Wednesday from 1-3:00 in the Community Center social hall.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

Warm Springs Extension Service will go on a Berry Fruit Loop Tour next Monday, July 24th from 8-5. They invite folks to join them on the tour where they will visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available and you should let them know if you’ll be riding with them or driving your own vehicle. For more information call Sara Olson 541-553-3238 or send her an email. There also have a Jam and Pie Filling Preservation class planned for August 9th from noon to 2.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Tuesday, July 25th 6-8pm in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music. There will be another on August 31st.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or register online.

The Family Jamboree Day Drummer’s Jam Social Powwow is on Wednesday, August 9th at 6pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion at pm. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.