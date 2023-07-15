KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 16, 2023

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S will have a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall on Tuesday from 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Extension Service will go on a Berry Fruit Loop Tour on Monday, July 24th from 8-5. They invite folks to join them on the tour where they will visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available and you should let them know if you’ll be riding with them or driving your own vehicle. For more information contact Sara Olson by phone 541-553-3238 or email: sara.olson@oregonstate.edu. There also have a Jam and Pie Filling Preservation class planned for August 9th from noon to 2.

The Warm Springs Reservation current fire danger level is “very high.” Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have been updated. Zone 1 is Level 3, Zone 2 is Level 2 and Zone 3 is in IFPL Level 1. If you have any questions contact Warm Springs Fire Management.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered July 25-27. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. Call 541-553-3148 or email mallory@wscat.org to get signed up.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here is the link to the survey.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or use this link to register online.