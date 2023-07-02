KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 3, 2023

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda – this morning are updates from BIA, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration and Realty. This afternoon’s items are Blue Stone, a Legislative Update Call and Updates from the Tribal Attorneys.

A Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 opened at 6am and will close at 6pm Thursday, July 6th.

Join KWSO for a live broadcast of the Waterfront Blues Festival from Portland today and tomorrow of July from noon until 10 each day, brought to you by Oregon Community Media with KBOO.

Warm Springs Recreation will host a 4th of July 5k fun run and walk tomorrow morning. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center today.

Other 4th of July events in Warm Springs include the annual parade. The theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s also a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is closed today. Call Warm Springs PD Dispatch for emergency repairs.

Madras High School Youth Cheer Camp will be held this Wednesday and Thursday 10am to noon in high school’s main gym. The cost is $40. To register or for more information email madraselitecheer@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have a technology resource fair on Wednesday July 12th. It will take place at the Community Center social hall from 11am until 3pm. Learn about the Grow with Google professional career certificates and VR training opportunities, Oregon Community Solar Program and ACP Program through Cricket Wireless.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.