KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 29, 2023

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Wiwnu pow wow will be held at HeHe Longhouse this evening starting around 7. The powwow is “In Honor of Our Elders”

Huckleberry Feast is Sunday at Agency Longhouse and HeHe Longhouse.

There’s a Youth Summer Art Camp coming up Monday through Thursday next week at the Community Center. Youth ages 6 to 9 will attend 8:30-11:30am, ages 10 to 13 will be from 1:30-3 and 14-18 year olds from 3:30-5. Snacks will be provided. There will be a showcase of their creations on August 2nd from 5:30-6:30.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up on Thursday next week from 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Click here to take the survey

The Family Jamboree Day Drummer’s Jam Social Powwow is on Wednesday, August 9th at 6pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion at pm. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have auestions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.