The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is at the Warm Springs K8 Academy today from 4-6pm.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together to show support for education and to gear up for the new school year!

Food will be served under canopies outside but folks are welcome to eat in the cafeteria due to the rain.

The Family Resource Fair will also move into the school in the hallways.

Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.