KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 1, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is meatloaf with garlic sweet potatoes, roots & veggies. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Northwest Youth Education Conference is happening today through Sunday at the Hehe Longhouse. It is open to everyone.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed today.

Today is the deadline for registration for a beginner wapas (yarn bag) making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be Tuesday, September 5th thru Thursday, September 7th from 5-8pm. No prior experience is required and all supplies are provided. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up. There is also a cornhusk bag making class for beginners September 11-15. Some weaving skills are needed for this class, so be sure and sign up for the wapas class if necessary.

Costco will be in the tribal administration building on Wednesday, September 13th with a new member promotion. People can stop by to learn about memberships – new, upgraded and renewals.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.

Tananawit will celebrate its 1st anniversary on Monday September 4th from 11-2:00. Everyone is welcome. The shop is located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino. There will be light refreshments and artist vendors.

Fall Sports begin the first week of school at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Football starts on Tuesday; volleyball and cross country begin Wednesday. Student athletes need a current physical on file and all paperwork turned in to the office in order to participate in practice and competition

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.