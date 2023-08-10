Local News

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will begin their VeggieRx program here in Warm Springs next week on Thursday, August 17th kicking off their 10 week program with a local produce-tasting and orientation for participants at the Family Resource Center.

The fresh produce program is for those 18 and older with a diet-modifiable health or mental health issue and are food insecure.

Your provider can send a referral to be part of the VeggieRx program.  Have them Email Kelly@hdffa.org  or call her at 541-310-3111.

VeggieRx participants will be able to pick up produce on Thursdays from noon until 3, starting next week through October 19th.

