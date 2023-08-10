The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will begin their VeggieRx program here in Warm Springs next week on Thursday, August 17th kicking off their 10 week program with a local produce-tasting and orientation for participants at the Family Resource Center.

The fresh produce program is for those 18 and older with a diet-modifiable health or mental health issue and are food insecure.

Your provider can send a referral to be part of the VeggieRx program. Have them Email Kelly@hdffa.org or call her at 541-310-3111.

VeggieRx participants will be able to pick up produce on Thursdays from noon until 3, starting next week through October 19th.