2023 Warm Springs Back to School BBQ

The Back to School BBQ took place yesterday afternoon (Thu., Aug. 31, 2023) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy despite rain and two power outages.

The grills moved under the school overhang and pop up tents provided some relief from the rain for those waiting in line for food.

Folks were able to sit at tables in the cafeteria and booths were move in from the rain to the hallways of the school offering everything from fresh harvest kits to back packs, books to stickers, information to surveys, notebooks to lots of pens and pencils.

A dunk tank was added for some fun outside and more than 800 plates of food was served with the rain having little impact on the annual event that is sponsored by the Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

Basic School Supplies will be provided to all students by the Jefferson County 509J school district in classrooms.

The first day of school for the Warm Springs K8 is next Tuesday, September. 5, 2023