KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 10, 2023

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market = and those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.

There will not be a Wellness of Warm Springs lunch today. It is postponed until Thursday, September 14th.

Cricket Wireless is doing a Sign-Up Event at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building from 2-4 this afternoon. Representatives will be able to answer questions, and offer sign-ups for Cricket. People can bring their own device or there may be a limited number of free devices available for those who sign up at the event. By signing up with the ACP tribal program, individuals may qualify for discounted service. They can check your eligibility at today’s event or you can do that anytime at online.

The Rastelli Circus is doing two shows this Thursday at 4 and 7:00 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras. Tickets will be available at the door and online.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets on Thursdays at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes. The club will be cancelled on days that the temperature exceeds 100 degrees.

The Madras Chamber Coffee Cuppers will be hosted by Possibilities Thrift Store this Friday morning from 8-9:00. It’s located at 1412 South Highway 97, next to the Dollar Tree.

Master food Preservers will hold workshop for safe preparation, storage and uses for flavored oils and vinegars on Wednesday, August 16, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office in Redmond. Learn about equipment, supplies and tips for making best quality products. The workshop fee is $15. Class size is limited. Register by Sunday, August 13. OSU Extension secure link to register for Flavored Oils and Vinegar Hands-On Workshop: https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osuextension?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_751c34980e34

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

The Center Foundation will provide baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Monday, August 28th at The Center in Bend. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good opportunity for students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. To schedule an appointment call 541-322-2352.