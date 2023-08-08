KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 9, 2023

On today’s Warm Springs Tribal Council agenda are Committee Reports continued this morning from the Timber, Land Use Planning, and Health & Welfare Committees. This afternoon’s items are a Big Horn Sheep Proposal and a Financial Update.

Today’s senior lunch is baked halibut, wild rice and roasted veggies. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day is this afternoon. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5:00 behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow this evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

The Quartz Creek Concessions will be set up at the Pi-Ume-Sha field today selling lunch from noon to 5 and dinner from 5-9. It’s a fundraiser for a local 2023 Portland to Coast walking team.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

Cricket Wireless will be doing a Sign-Up Event at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building from 2-4pm tomorrow. Representatives will be able to answer questions and offer sign-ups for Cricket. People can bring their own device or there may be a limited number of free devices available for those who sign up at the event. By signing up with the ACP tribal program, individuals may qualify for discounted service. Eligibility can be checked at the event or anytime online.

The Rastelli Circus is doing two shows this Thursday at 4 and 7:00 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras. Tickets will be available at the door and online at rastellicircus.com.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited . Register by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.

There’s another Penny Carnival coming up in Warm Springs on Thursday, August 31st. All youth are welcome from 6-8pm in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday September 8th. It will be from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1968 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

A reservation-wide burn ban has been issued until further notice. The Warm Springs Reservation is in “Extreme” fire danger conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning, and outdoor camp fires are prohibited. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt, but Fire Management urges prevention considerations before burning. For further information contact the Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention Team 541-553-1146.