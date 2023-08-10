New Food Cart in Warm Springs

Theres a new food cart open for business in Warm Springs. Karla Bagley Tias is the owner of the cart, says the theme is all in the name, “Choices.”

She says “this truck kind of does it all – I’ve got fresh salads and sandwiches, but I also have hamburgers and fries, gourmet fries… and then our carne asada fries were a hit at Pi-Ume-Sha! Not knowing much about how much inventory to have or how much we would sell – I learned a lot.”

Eventually Karla plans to expand the menu to featured soups and other items.

Choices will be open most days serving breakfast and lunch items and is located in the lot across from Warm Springs Market to the right of Tacos Colima