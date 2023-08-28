KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 29, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 through Thursday this week and will be closed on Friday. Kids need to bring a lunch. Information will be sent out for school year enrollment.

There is senior lunch today from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is luckamean, fried potatoes and salad.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is in search of Tribal Member artists to create a large mural that will go on the side of the Commissary Building. It’s in partnership with Visit Central Oregon on the ‘Greetings from….” Mural trail. There will be a meeting for interested artists today at noon at the Community Action Team Office.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

The rescheduled Listening Session for NeighborImpact in Warm Springs is today at 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. They are seeking feedback and ideas from Community Members. Dinner will be provided. You can also join by Zoom –

Agency District Meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship that was scheduled for this evening has been postponed until further notice.

Warm Springs Prevention has postponed its grand opening celebration for the new basketball court and playground at the old elementary until Wednesday evening. There’s a meal at 6, open games start at 6:30 for youth and adults. There’s going to be music and games, too. This is an alcohol, drug and tobacco-free event.

The Native American Student Union welcome event scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.

OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs is doing a free class on how to safely can canning homemade soups. It’s tomorrow from noon to 3 in the OSU Kitchen at the Education Building. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238.

The Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament tomorrow has been rescheduled for Friday, September 8th. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is this Thursday at the K-8 Academy from 4-6pm. Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been rescheduled from August 30th until Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.