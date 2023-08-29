KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 30, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 today and tomorrow. It will be closed on Friday. Kids need to bring a lunch. Information will be sent out for school year enrollment.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Today’s senior lunch is an Indian taco. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs is doing a free class on how to safely can canning homemade soups today from noon to 3 in the OSU Kitchen at the Education Building. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238.

The Native American Student Union welcome event scheduled for today has been cancelled.

The Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament has been rescheduled for Friday, September 8th. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org.

Warm Springs Prevention is having its grand opening celebration for the new basketball court and playground at the old elementary this evening. There’s a meal at 6, open games start at 6:30 for youth and adults. There’s going to be music and games, too. This is an alcohol, drug and tobacco-free event.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is tomorrow at the K8 Academy from 4-6pm. Hot Dogs and Hamburgers will be served, teachers will introduce themselves, and the Family Resource Fair will have booths around the track offering information and back to school swag!

Thursday Market vendors are invited to set up at the Back to School BBQ tomorrow afternoon from 4-6pm instead of setting up for the Thursday Market. The Fresh Harvest Kits will be distributed at the K8 in the track area during the BBQ.

There’s a Penny Carnival tomorrow from 6-8pm in the Youth Center gym at the old elementary. It’s food, games, crafts and music.

Registration is open for a beginner wapas (yarn bag) making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be Tuesday, September 5th thru Thursday, September 7th from 5-8pm. No prior experience is required and all supplies are provided. The registration deadline is this Friday. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up. There is also a cornhusk bag making class for beginners September 11-15. Some weaving skills are needed for this class, so be sure and sign up for the wapas class if necessary.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting the 2023 Sobriety and Suicide Prevention Powwow next Tuesday at 6pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health building. Dinner will start at 5. Mackie Begay will be the Master of Ceremonies. This is the Eleventh Annual Prevention powwow.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been rescheduled from August 30th until Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.