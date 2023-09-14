New MHS Soccer Facility

A grand opening of the new Madras High School Soccer Facility took place yesterday afternoon (9/13/23) with a quick snip of a ribbon from some oversized ceremonial scissors, speakers and tours.

The new facility features a grass surface, a new 2,000 square foot field house with concession space, field lights, restrooms, athlete locker rooms, and a shared coaches office.

School board member Laurie Danzuka noted that it was a push from the students that drove the project

Also speaking was 2019 Madras high School Alum and soccer standout Erica Olivera who said the new complex is something young athletes will enjoy for a long time

The new soccer facility is part of the 2021 School District Bond measure approved by voters.