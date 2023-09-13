KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 14, 2023

A Memorial for Marlene Bad Road is this morning at 9:00 at Simnasho Longhouse.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is in session today. On their agenda are budget presentations from Tribal Council and Council Support Services, Timber Committee, Fish & Wildlife Committees for both On reservation and Off reservation plus the Water Board.

At the Thursday Market today, KWSO will have free Honeybee’s cupcakes while supplies last and we will continue to collect campus stories. Four Acre Farm of Madras will be set up to sell fresh produce. They do accept Farm Direct Nutrition checks so if you have Farm Direct vouchers from WIC – you can use them at the Thursday Market 10:30-2 today on campus here in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area. Tomorrow’s meal will be the monthly senior breakfast from 7:30-9:30 with takeout available.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Today in Madras High School sports action – Volleyball squads host Estacada. JV and JV-2 matches are at 4:30 and varsity at 6. Girls JV & Varsity soccer are playing at Redmond High School.

War for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for a live broadcast of the Madras varsity football game. They host Caldera at 7pm.

A Tri-County Dance fundraiser will be held tomorrow in Redmond. Proceeds will help fund a local man’s mission to Japan in support of the disabled community. It will be held from 7-10pm at the VFW Hall located at 491 SW Veterans Way in Redmond. There is a suggested donation of $7 per person.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. Registration closes tomorrow at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com.