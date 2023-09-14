KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 15, 2023

Today is the monthly senior breakfast. It will be available from 7:30-9:30 this morning in the Senior Center dining room and takeout is available.

Madras White Buff Varsity Football has a home game tonight at 7 against Caldera. Listen to the game live on KWSO.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Sign up by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. Registration closes today at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

A Tri-County Dance fundraiser will be held tonight in Redmond. Proceeds will help fund a local man’s mission to Japan in support of the disabled community. It will be held from 7-10pm at the VFW Hall located at 491 SW Veterans Way in Redmond. There is a suggested donation of $7 per person.

OSU Extension Service in Redmond is teaching a workshop about canning apples and pears on Wednesday, September 20th, 9:00 am to noon. The cost of the class is $20.00 per person. Register in advance HERE. Sunday, September 17th is the deadline.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting is September 20th afterschool 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety. The older orange and white texts have expired and should be discarded. Home tests provided for free from the federal government are no longer available

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs for October 1st from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.