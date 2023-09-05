KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 6, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is baked salmon. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Boys and Girls Club will open afterschool today. Club hours for the school year are 3-5:30pm. Youth member forms must be updated to attend. For more info call (541) 953-9452 or email jsmith@bgcsc.org.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy volleyball and cross country practices begin today. Football started yesterday. Student athletes need a current physical on file and all paperwork turned in to the office in order to participate in practice and competitions.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The Buffalo Night Walkers 3-on-3 will take place this Friday at the Campus basketball court. It’s an 8-team, double-elimination tourney. There are 13 & under and 14-18 coed divisions. Games start at 7pm.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners is presenting two upcoming free classes. There is a Seed Saving and Storing class on Saturday, September 9th that will teach ways to save and store seeds from your vegetable garden and landscape. The other will be an End-of-Season Preparations for Your Garden class on Saturday, September 16th. Both classes are from 10-11:30am at the OSU Extension Service in Redmond. Registration is required.

Costco will be in the tribal administration building on Wednesday, September 13th with a new member promotion. People can stop by to learn about memberships – new, upgraded and renewals.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is on September 20th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs for October 1st from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.