Big Jackpot at Indian Head Casino

In an article posted on casino.org it was reported that “an unidentified guest collected a $161K jackpot on a slot machine over Labor Day weekend at ndian Head Casino.

The exact payout at the Warm Springs tribal gaming property was $161,413. The guest, who won on a Dollar Storm slot machine, lives in Madras.

Shawn McDaniel is the general manager at Indian Head Casino says he is excited to share news about guest success at Indian Head Casino and welcomes everyone to come by. HE says Indian HEad Casino has given out about $6 million dollars in jackpots so far this year.

Some future renovations at the casino include expansion of the Tule Grill seating area, the reopening of the Cottonwood Restaurant, full time, in the late fall, and conversion of the Triple 7s lounge as a smoking area for gamblers.

KWSO will feature our full interview with Indian Head Casino’s GM Shawn McDaniel in the weeks ahead – be listening.