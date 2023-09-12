KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 13, 2023

Today is the Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project. A van will be available for people interested in going. It will be at Natural Resources at 8am, the Tribal Admin Building at 8:20 and in the Seekseequa Community at 9am.

Costco will be in the tribal administration building today with a new member promotion. People can stop by to learn about memberships – new, upgraded and renewals.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today. On the agenda are more budget presentations. In the morning there will be Governmental Affairs with Raymond Tsumpti Sr., Human Resources with William Sam & Health & Human Services with Caroline Cruz. The afternoon will feature budget presentations for Natural Resources with Austin Smith Jr., Finance with Isaac George, plus General and Administrative services, Debt Service, Capital and Tribal Gatherings. Tribal Court is also on the agenda with Gaylene Adams.

Madras High School Cross Country runners travel to Silver Falls State Park today for the Oktoberfest Invitational.

On the Senior lunch menu today – spaghetti, green salad and fry bread.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is on Wednesday, September 20th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Casino Enterprise will be hosting a community job fair Tuesday, September 26th, 10am-3pm at the Community Center. They welcome all tribal entities who are currently hiring to join them at the event. If you have any questions, contact Aja Maldonado 541-460-7717.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety. The older orange and white texts have expired and should be discarded. Home tests provided for free from the federal government are no longer available

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs for October 1st from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.