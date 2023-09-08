KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 7, 2023

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. The family friendly market features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. There will be free cookies, while supplies last, at the KWSO booth. We will also have free used clothing (including winter wear) and household items. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968. See you there!

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

The Boys and Girls Club is open after school from 3-5:30pm. Youth member forms must be updated to attend. For more info call (541) 953-9452 or email jsmith@bgcsc.org.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website, where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Registration is open for a beginner cornhusk bag making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be held evenings Monday, September 11th thru Friday, September 15th from 5-8:00. Students must have some weaving skills to participate. It’s open to ages 14 and older and all supplies are provided. Students will weave a cornhusk pouch side purse. Tomorrow is the deadline to register. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion this Friday from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

Madras White Buffalo football has a game at Sisters Friday night at 7:30. It will be Military Veteran’s Night at Sisters High School and all veterans will get free admission to the game and be honored on the field before kick-off. All other fans attending should be aware that the ticket booth at Sisters High School is cash only. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

The Buffalo Night Walkers 3-on-3 will take place this Friday at the Campus basketball court. It’s an 8-team, double-elimination tourney. There are 13 & under and 14-18 coed divisions. Games start at 7pm.

Madras Elite Cheer is looking for 2 more athletes – 5th thru 8th grades – to join its Junior Elite level cheer team. If you have an athlete interested or would like to know more please, Coach K or Coach Monroe on the Madras Elite Cheerleading Facebook page or on Instagram.