KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 16, 2023

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Boys Soccer teams host Henley – JV plays at 1:00 and Varsity at 3. Girls Soccer teams travel to Henley High. Varsity Volleyball is competing at the Sisters Tournament.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Anyone interested in being a ceremonial meat cutter should attend a meeting on Tuesday, September 19th at 11am. It will be held in conference room 3 at the Tribal Administration building. If you have questions, contact Fish &Wildlife On-Reservation secretary Renee Poitra at the Tribal Council office.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. LINK TO REGISTER. For more information call 541-460-7714.