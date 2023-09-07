KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 8, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is pork ribs. The Senior Building will be open Monday through Friday next week on its regular schedule. The planned closure has been cancelled.

The Boys and Girls Club is now open afterschool. Club hours for the school year are 3-5:30pm. Youth member forms must be updated to attend. For more info call (541) 953-9452 or email jsmith@bgcsc.org.

The Buffalo Night Walkers 3-on-3 will take place this evening at the Campus basketball court. Games start at 7pm.

Today is the last day to register for a beginner cornhusk bag making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be held Monday thru Friday next week from 5-8:00 each evening. Students must have some weaving skills to participate. It’s open to ages 14 and older and all supplies are provided. Students will weave a cornhusk pouch side purse. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up.

The Madras High School Class of 1968’s 55th reunion is tonight 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. Today is the last day for the advance registration discount. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com.

Madras White Buffalo football has a game at Sisters tonight at 7:30. It will be Military Veteran’s Night at Sisters High School and all veterans will get free admission to the game and be honored on the field before kick-off. All other fans attending should be aware that the ticket booth at Sisters High School is cash only. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Council invites everyone to the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival tomorrow 11am to 7pm at Park Rose High School in Portland. It’s a family friendly event and admission is free. This year’s festival will feature Renee Roman Nose, Star Nayea & the Chemawa Indian School Singers with Tony Carr, Gary Ogan, Innastate from New Mexico with special guest Delbert Anderson, Blue Flamez & Kaos from Warm Springs.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners is presenting two upcoming free classes. There is a Seed Saving and Storing class tomorrow that will teach ways to save and store seeds from your vegetable garden and landscape. The other will be an End-of-Season Preparations for Your Garden class on Saturday, September 16th. Both classes are from 10-11:30am at the OSU Extension Service in Redmond. Registration is required.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety will be conducting training exercises this weekend on the Warm Springs River from Highway 3 to the Kahneeta Village. Please do not be alarmed, again this is only a TRAINING EXERCISE.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.