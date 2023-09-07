Road Construction

Warm Springs Construction continues to do work along Quail Trail in Greeley Heights.

This and next week they will be finishing up earth work to prep the roadside for a walking path. The walking path will be asphalt with a curb.

Flaggers are in place while that work is being done and motorists are encouraged to slow down in the area.

Next week on Monday, Quail Trail will be closed to all traffic (with some local residence exceptions) from East Tenino Road to Bear Drive – including the Looksh intersection, so folks will need to use Chukar Road.

Paving is scheduled to begin on September 18, 2023.

Warm Springs construction also plans to have contractors chip seal Highway 3 from the Sunnyside intersection to Indian Head Canyon with work beginning next Monday September 11, 2023.

During construction the traffic will be routed by pilot car. Also, Route 8 will be closed at the Route 3 intersection, so Kah-Nee-Ta traffic will need to use Webster Flat Road, through Wolfe Point, as a detour.